Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $336.60. 28,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,404. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

