Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.56 on Monday, reaching $214.50. 3,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,738. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71.

