Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

