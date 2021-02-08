Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.83. 352,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

