Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 10,969 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.17. 150,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,567. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

