Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 11,532 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,179,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $221.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

