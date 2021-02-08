Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 8,335 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 695,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,529,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.