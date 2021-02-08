Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VEA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $48.79. 107,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

