Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.32. 16,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

