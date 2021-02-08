Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,983. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $217.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

