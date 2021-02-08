Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,554. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

