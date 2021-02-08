Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 5,410 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,381,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 95,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock remained flat at $$110.18 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,967. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.