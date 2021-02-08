Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 7,051 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,954,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,920,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,825. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $135.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

