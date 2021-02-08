Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 7,474 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $109.84. 39,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,229. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

