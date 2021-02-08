Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 610 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.00. 50,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

