Dynatrace, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

DT opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $13,747,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.