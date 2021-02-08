Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of DT stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

