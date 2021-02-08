Dynatrace, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dynatrace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $55.46 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 198.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

