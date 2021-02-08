E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,003,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,428,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 100.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,121,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.84. 185,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,851,055. The stock has a market cap of $711.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.89 and its 200-day moving average is $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

