e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.27 ($0.33), with a volume of 1464622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.80 ($0.31).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.12. The company has a market capitalization of £106.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 35.91.

Get e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.