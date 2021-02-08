E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.64

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 522022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.14 million and a PE ratio of -62.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

