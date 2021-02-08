Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells $3,471,960.17 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EXP traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 362,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

