Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Robert S. Stewart Sells 33,331 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXP stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.83. 332,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

