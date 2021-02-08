Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.88

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.88 and last traded at $118.61, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,298 shares of company stock worth $11,066,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,735,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

