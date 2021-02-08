Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $70.31. 222,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 311,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $15,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,126,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

