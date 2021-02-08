Earneo Price Up 65% This Week (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Earneo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Earneo has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $5,307.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Earneo has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00092925 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003009 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011013 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo (CRYPTO:RNO) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling Earneo

Earneo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

