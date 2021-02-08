Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 9.2% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.64. 679,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 323,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $433.06 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

