East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.39

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 988033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75.

In related news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,816.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock worth $43,308.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

