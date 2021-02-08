East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.83

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.83 and last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 19423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.