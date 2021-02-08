Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

