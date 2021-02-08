eBay Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

