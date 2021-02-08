eBay Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

