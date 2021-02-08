eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 379,036 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.23 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

