Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.90 Million

Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce sales of $634.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.30 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $551.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $746.62 million, a PE ratio of 116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

