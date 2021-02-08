EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. EchoLink has a market cap of $838,597.22 and approximately $83,880.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $495.38 or 0.01142383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.76 or 0.05896040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

