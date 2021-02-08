ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.

ECN opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -757.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.68.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

