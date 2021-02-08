ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.00.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

