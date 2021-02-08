Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.25

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$114.25 and last traded at C$114.10, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.58 million and a PE ratio of -23.45.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

