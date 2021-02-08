Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Up 5.6%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.00. 333,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 243,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $261 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

