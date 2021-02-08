Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

