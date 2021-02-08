Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 8.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.40 and last traded at $69.75. 3,295,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,024,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

