Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.50

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 1390962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

