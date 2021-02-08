Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Trading Up 11.4%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s stock price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 539,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 348,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $394.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

