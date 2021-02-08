Einsteinium Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00365198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,239,504 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.