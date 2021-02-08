Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at CIBC

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $16.75 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 146,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,400. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

