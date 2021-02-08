Electronic Arts Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.03.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 949.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 126,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,296 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

