Electronic Arts Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,830 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

