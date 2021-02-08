Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0030

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $11,761.62 and approximately $139.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00089959 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00276076 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008770 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a token. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

