Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($2.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

