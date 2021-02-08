Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $201.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

